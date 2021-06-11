Mixed formats a hit for LSMGL Fun Day at Pioneers

The Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League's June 7 Fun Day at Pioneers Golf Course had a full field of 124 golfers for the first time this year, and each flight utilized a different format to even out the competition in this U-Pik event.

Flight A players received 100% of their handicap in their Best Ball format, while flight B played a Shamble. So after the best drive was chosen from the group, each golfer played his own ball to complete the hole utilizing 60% of his handicap. Meanwhile, flight C played a straight scramble.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 18 for closest second shot to the pin, and hole 9 for the longest putt. Denny Quick and Larry Darling won those, respectively.

Even with the various formats, the league made it around the course, gave out awards and wrapped up all its work within five hours. Because of a change in the schedule, the next Fun Day will be back at Pioneers for a unique Mixer Bi-fecta event Monday, June 14.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 101-Robert Hailey, Larry Morford, Pete Kalnins and Bill Israelson; second place, score 103-Rick Owens, John Tritt, John Eshleman and Jerry Petersen; third place, score 103-Jeff Bond, Ron Cunningham, Ron Ruff and Dave Reifschneider.