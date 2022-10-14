Michl tells Exec Club how OLLI at UNL has expanded

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? That does not appear to apply to the organization and members of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL).

The Nebraska OLLI contingent is located on the UNL East campus in the Newkirk Human Sciences building. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the UNL campus and things began to shut down all across the country, OLLI had to adjust, and according to Director Bob Michl, things could not have worked out better for staff and volunteer members.

Michl spoke to Executive Club members with great passion about OLLI on Monday, Oct. 3, at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

“When COVID hit, it really forced us to rethink how things worked. A lot of OLLIs across the country had to shut down. At the University of Nebraska, we flip-flopped our programs, and within six weeks we were into Zoom hard and fast,” said Michl, who started with OLLI back in 2017 as the curriculum program director before being elevated to director in 2019 when UNL’s OLLI membership ballooned to over 1,800 members.

“Our members accepted it. Our instructors accepted it,” Michl said about the adjustment to Zoom, even though OLLI lost some members during the transition. “We had been playing with it early on a little ahead of time with some other things we were doing, so we hit the ground running and our membership never dipped below 1,200.”

Michl’s passion and excitement about the programs of instruction at OLLI is abundantly clear when he presents and talks about what the organization does and the direction it is headed. He spent 35 years in education before retiring in 2017 “without a plan,” which enabled his opportunity with OLLI.

“Our members come from every educational, professional and social background. Their desire is to stay intellectually engaged. They share common interests; they share great core subjects,” said Michl. “Our mission is to promote lifelong learning, and what we do is offer classes, travel opportunities, events, social activities, and we cater to people 50 years of age and older.

“Let’s be honest. At age 50 we’re not retired, so it’s pretty hard for us to cater to that, but that’s what the Osher Foundation tells us,” he said about the foundation founded and funded by Bernard Osher. “We cater to retirees in their early-to-mid 60s and above with our average age of about 72. We work within the College of Education and Human Sciences to offer these non-credit courses. We offer simple courses for the love of learning.”

OLLI courses from the UNL campus include subject matter from the arts, history, contemporary issues, diversity, health and wellness, language and literature, lifestyles, religion and philosophy, and the sciences and math. Also included in the curriculum are some special active interest endeavors for the more athletic minded members. Some of these courses include gentle yoga, pickleball, rock climbing, paddle boarding and kayaking.

“You can see we have people that are very engaged and not afraid to take things beyond the classroom,” Michl said about the 63 courses currently offered. “We’re not a sit-and-listen-to-lecture type of thing. Truly we are a very active group. Not only do you need to keep your mind sharp, you need to keep your body sharp as well.”

Since the pandemic caused so much adjustment on the part of OLLI and its members, it also allowed expansion with multi-format classes into 63 communities across Nebraska, according to Michl. He said OLLI at UNL now also has members in 15 different states, including Hawaii.

Michl gushed about an out-of-state testimonial from a recent new member from Cal State Santa Barbara University in San Bernardino County. It reads, “UNL’s OLLI classes offer a robust and less expensive course. I get the impression they’re one of the better groups in the country.”

“We’re very pleased with how we’ve been able to expand what we’re doing and where we’re doing it,” Michl said. “One of the nice sides is the dean (of the College of Education and Human Sciences) knows who we are. We assume that the dean’s office gives us great visibility.”