Are you a caregiver who needs a break?

The Messiah Respite Project allows your loved one with dementia to socialize with others in an environment that provides stimulating activities and friendship. The next Respite Project is scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29, at the Messiah Lutheran Church Cafe, 1800 S. 84th St. (main entrance).

Caregivers can stay to receive support or leave to enjoy a full break.

When you receive adequate support for both you and your loved one, caregiving is more manageable. The Respite Project is free to attend, and lunch is provided.

Preregistration is required by contacting Mollie George at molliegeorge@unomaha.edu.