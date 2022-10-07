Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15

It’s Medicare’s Open Enrollment season, the time of the year when seniors can check out their prescription plans or look over the Medicare Advantage plans available next year.

Between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, people who use original Medicare and a prescription drug plan need to make sure they will be enrolled in the least expensive drug plan (part D) for next year. Next year there will be 24 prescription drug plans in Nebraska, with premiums ranging from $4.70 to more than $100 a month. And every year drug plans can change the cost of drugs and their preferred retail pharmacies.

You can use a calculator available on Medicare.com to determine which plan is best for next year. You can also call Nebraska SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) to make an appointment for help in finding the best drug plan for your needs during Open Enrollment.

Medicare Advantage Plans can change from one year to the next, so seniors should check with their insurance agent or with SHIP staff and volunteers to determine the best plan for them for 2023. People with original Medicare and a supplement can also switch to an Advantage plan during this open enrollment period.

You can reach Nebraska SHIP, a federally funded, state-run program, by calling 402-471-2841.