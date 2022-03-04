Meals on Wheels celebrates 55th year with March for Meals

March for Meals is a month-long celebration of Tabitha’s 55-year-long Meals on Wheels program, the first of its kind in Lincoln. It’s geared toward rallying the capital city to support those who rely on this vital safety net to remain healthy and independent at home.

There are a variety of ways to get involved with Tabitha Meals on Wheels throughout the year.

Donate

Support neighbors with a monthly or one-time gift at Tabitha.org/MarchforMeals. This March, your donations will be doubled, thanks to a generous local donor’s $25,000 match.

For 90% of clients, all that’s needed to continue successfully living at home is a delivered meal. Since 1967, Tabitha Meals on Wheels has answered this need by serving a nutritious lunch to nearly 450 residents every day—including holidays and snow days.

Even though 80% of clients served cannot afford the cost of the meal, Tabitha continues to deliver thanks to generous donors and dedicated volunteers. These daily deliveries provide more than a meal; they bring a friendly face, a well-being check and peace of mind for families. For 82% of recipients, volunteers are often the only people they have face-to-face contact with each day.

Volunteer

Join the dedicated group of volunteers who invest their time to battle food insecurity, which 25% of Nebraska seniors face. Routes generally take 60 to 90 minutes to deliver, and your commitment can be as little or as big as your schedule permits. Team up with a co-worker, friend or family member and adopt a daily, weekly or monthly route to deliver meals. Apply at Tabitha.org/Volunteer.

