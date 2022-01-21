Lucky to be me

Winter traditionally brings a case of the “blues.” Life moves at a slower pace, and the sun is very sketchy about appearances. Thrown in is a warning to curtail social activities, stay indoors and clean out closets once more. People tend to become bored, angry or depressed. I am no different.

However … we need to count our blessings, even if the only blessing is there is still peanut butter in the jar. On a recent evening, I asked my husband if he had known 40 years ago that I would have gray hair, be missing a toenail, and be a “few” pounds heavier, would he have dated me. His response, after patting his bald head, was “Look at me!”

People evolve, thank goodness. Anyone who has raised teenagers knows time and patience demonstrate the true mettle of a person. Each of our sons were transformed into aliens at the age of 14. Decades later, they have become strong, intelligent, responsible and loving men. This is no miracle; many lessons needed to be learned by all of us along the path to maturity.