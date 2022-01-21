Lucky to be me

Winter traditionally brings a case of the “blues.” Life moves at a slower pace, and the sun is very sketchy about appearances. Thrown in is a warning to curtail social activities, stay indoors and clean out closets once more. People tend to become bored, angry or depressed. I am no different.
However … we need to count our blessings, even if the only blessing is there is still peanut butter in the jar. On a recent evening, I asked my husband if he had known 40 years ago that I would have gray hair, be missing a toenail, and be a “few” pounds heavier, would he have dated me. His response, after patting his bald head, was “Look at me!”
People evolve, thank goodness. Anyone who has raised teenagers knows time and patience demonstrate the true mettle of a person. Each of our sons were transformed into aliens at the age of 14. Decades later, they have become strong, intelligent, responsible and loving men. This is no miracle; many lessons needed to be learned by all of us along the path to maturity.
Mental maturity, according to psychologists, is knowing what to do when and where. Emotional maturity also means taking responsibility for one’s actions. For example, when a mistake is made, one tries to fix it without blaming others. I am going to get on my soapbox and say that what the world seems to be lacking currently is maturity. Negativity is such an easy path, is it not? It is much simpler to blame the other guy and focus on research, history and biblical passages applicable to one side of the debate.
I am going to choose the dark path and be positive. It will not be easy, but if my spouse is able to accept me as I am, there is potential. When someone cuts me off in traffic, I am going to assume they have won the lottery and need to get to the bank before closing. When weather is nasty, I will sit down and write. When news throws statistics and updates on the pandemic or past politicians, I am going to seek the other side … how many have survived and how fortunate we are to live in a democracy (and vote). When immature people consume broadcast contents, I will praise the power-off button on my remote.
Please join me. Choose the positive end of your life battery.
Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. She really only has nine toenails.