Over 100 golfers attended the get-together at the Auld Center March 22 for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League to complete memberships prior to the April 15 deadline for full-time status. League play begins Wednesday and Thursday, May 3 and 4, while Fun Days will be kicked off May 8 at Ashland Country Club.

Introduction of the officers and board members preceded an update on league rules and registration periods for the Fun Days.

While the league will still use preferred lies anywhere on the courses, improvement of the lie is now confined to the area immediately around the ball. Use of the alternate tee on No. 15 at Holmes was also emphasized. An explanation of the handicapping procedure was put together and handed out at the meeting, which should facilitate a better understanding of handicap establishment for league and Fun Day play.

There will be 24 Fun Days offered at select courses around the Lincoln and Omaha area with a mix of formats used. Some tournaments will be U-Piks, four-man teams formed by the members, and others will be Mixers using a computer format to put together the teams. Two favorite league stops – Tiburon and Eagle Hills – will be played twice.

Wade Foreman, business coordinator for the city courses, recognized Scott Kennedy as the new course superintendent at Mahoney. A new computer system has been installed at each course for signup of tee times, and once information is gained from each golfer, it will be used to notify individuals of city golf news. Yellow and green tee markers will replace the red and will be in front of the white markers.

Kevin Keegan, representative for Big Red Golf, offered a special rate for senior league members on their golf tour card. For $69.99, the card covers green fees at over 100 courses with the purchase of a cart, and for the price of three players can get a fourth card free. For more information, see bigredtours.com or call 402-902-2455.

Full time or substitute golfers who could not attend the meeting still have time to register. For more information on rule changes or to sign up, visit www.lincolnseniorgolf.com; deadline for registration of full-time members is April 15.