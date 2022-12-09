LSMGL recognizes 2022 division winners

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League saw numbers level out in 2022 as the minimum age was bumped to 60 and COVID-19 restrictions all but vanished.

Twenty divisions of eight two-man teams, including three nine-hole divisions, enjoyed two rounds of match play free from byes. Low gross score for the year was a 67 recorded by Rob James, while the low net score was a 48 by Tom Johnson.

In Divisions 18, 19 and 20, which are the nine-hole competitions, the low gross was 33 and the low net was 25, both shot by Tim Ryder. A hole-in-one during league play was made by Jerry Liess at No. 12 on the Highlands course.

For complete LSMGL division and Fun Day results, as well as information on how to join the league, see www.lincolnseniorgolf.com.

Division winners:

1-Mark Dunham and Verlyn Eden; 2-Bob Danley and Bob Brandt (both not pictured); 3-Gerald John and Brad Oberg; 4-Phil Haar and Don Loecker (not pictured); 5-Brian Dey and Steve Dey; 6-Rick Hawkins and Jay Stokke; 7-Greg Oltman and Kent Oltman; 8-Ron Moen and Tom Storz; 9-Tom Johnson and Rick Shaneyfelt (both not pictured); 10-Dave Reifschneider and Stan Campbell (not pictured); 11-John Conradt and John Glassburner; 12-Brian Bauerly and Carl Hutchinson (not pictured); 13-Bill Nelson and Jeff Powell; 14-Larry Brockman and Tom Meyer; 15-Merle Thompson and Jay Pierson (not pictured); 16-Gary Muckel and Cary Petersen; 17-Mike Keating and Dennis Shafer; 18-Steve Ferris and Doug Gibbs; 19-Dennis Klawon and Steve Reichenbach; and 20-Tommy James and Dennis Loos.