LSMGL recognizes 2021 division winners

After a hectic and trying 2020 season dealing with COVID-19 health restrictions, it was almost business as usual for the 2021 Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League play, and members took full advantage of the expanded freedoms.

Low gross score for the year was a 68 recorded by John Eshleman, while the low net score was a 57 by Jim Carstensen and Jack Morris.

In Divisions 18, 19 and 20, which are the nine-hole competitions, the low gross was 36 shot by Doug Gibbs, while the low net was 23 by Larry Brockman.

For complete LSMGL division and Fun Day results, as well as information on how to join the league, visit www.lincolnseniorgolf.com.

Division winners:

I-Jon Debus and Rob James; II-Ed Fuenzalida and John Reinhardt (absent from photo); III-Brian Barry and Bill Foster tie with Mike Calvert and Doug Gibbs (absent); IV-Dan Bunde and Mike Kempke; V-Tim Spoeneman and Myron Thoreson; VI-Ron Cunningham and Stuart Spero; VII-Ron Moen and Tom Storz; VIII-Greg Hinkle and Curt Snoberger; IX-Clark Wells and Al Hulbert (absent); X-Brent Beebout and Dean Sewell; XI-Jerry Heinauer and Tom McBride; XII-Lanny Carlson and Doug Claussen (absent); XIII-Ron Mitchell and Denny Strain; XIV-Harold Griffin and Jack Suhr; XV-Jerry Riley and Keith Rupp; XVI-Brian Bauerly and Chin Chung (both absent); XVII-Pat Baumfalk and Mark St. Clair (both absent); XVIII-Steve Ferris and Doug Gibbs; XIX-Tom Day and Rick Stetina (both absent); XX-Tom Meyer and Tom Tieso.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0