LSMGL plays Scramble Mixer finale at Holmes course

The Holmes Park golf course Scramble Mixer event on Oct. 26 was the season finale for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League.

The event had two flights comprising 88 golfers utilizing 75% of each player’s handicap. The computer-generated teams showed great parity in both flights as scores were relatively close. As has been the case for most of the year, the weather was sunny and clear, which was a fitting end to a wonderful 2022 season of tournaments.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 17 for closest to the pin and hole 9 for longest putt. Rob James and Steve Yost won those, respectively. See www.lincolnseniorgolf.com for all results.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 63-Dave Dunning, Rick Owens, Rick Cotton and Jack Morris; second place, score 63-Bill Meek, Rick Riley, Stan Kuta and Rob James; third place, score 65-Bob Schroeder, James Holt, Brian Kamler and Jim Martin.

Flight B-First place, score 61-Greg Bauer, Dave Thomas, Jeff Kuhlman and Carl Bouges; second place, score 62-Jay Nisely, Jerry Petersen, Bill Howard and Tom Meyer; third place, score 64-Jon Debus, Larry Morford and Dave Ankenman.