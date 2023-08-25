A move to the gold tees certainly made a difference on a number of holes for Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League members at the Tara Hills course in Papillion Aug. 16, though the winning scores were not quite as low as last year.

Many of the groups had legitimate birdie opportunities on No. 18 as the long drivers could easily hit the ball over the creek. The Shamble format used 75% of a player’s handicap. After the team chose the best drive, everyone played their own ball to the cup. One net score was recorded on par 3’s and two on par 4’s and par 5’s.

The Tara Hills course was in equally good condition as at the league’s first event there in May. Flag prizes were awarded on two holes, with Jerry Liess winning the closest tee shot on No. 15 and Reid Dawson making the longest putt on No. 9.

The next Fun Day event was the Ned Hedges annual league finale at Lincoln’s Highlands and Pioneers courses Aug. 23, honoring division winners for 2023.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 92-Bob Schultz, Jim Tenopir, Jay Beller and Jerry Genrich; second place, score 93-Randy Haas, John Eshleman, Jon Debus and John Tritt; third place, score 96-Rob James, James Johnson, Pat Swift and Steve Ferris.

Flight B-First place, score 90-Jerry Petersen, Dave Thomas, Jim Carstensen and Mike Grieger; second place, score 92-Deloy Stark, Randy Evans, Bruce Liesveld and Glen Schmieding; third place, score 99-Darrel Schmidt, Mike Abbott, Randy Abbott and Larry Roach.

Flight C-First place, score 101-Robert Dee, Rick Cotton, Stan Kuta and Terry Waak; second place, score 101-Detlef Gartzke, Jerry Robinette, Jeff Powell and Mark Pankoke; third place, score 101-Ron Riley, Neil Steiner, Rick Riley and Gary Roller.