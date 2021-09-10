LSMGL players beat the heat at Tiburon

Lower sign-up numbers for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League event at Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha on Aug. 25 prompted a change from using the three courses, as had been done in 2020, back to the Great White and Mako courses for 2021.

The 136 golfers all utilized the Scramble format, but having more golfers on two nines slowed down the pace a bit. While it was a warm day, the earlier start allowed the group to finish before the worst of the heat picked up.

Four pin prizes were awarded by generous club representatives on the Mako and Great White nines. Winners on Mako were: Gary Wells, closest tee shot on No. 8, and Ron Ruff, longest putt on No. 3. Winners on Great White were: Craig Pope, longest putt on No. 1, and John Eshleman, longest drive in the No. 8 fairway.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 60-Ron Cunningham, Kent Jex, Ron Ruff (not pictured) and Jeff Bond (not pictured); second place, score 60, John Eshleman, Rick Owens, Jerry Petersen and John Tritt; third place, score 63-Jon Debus, James Johnson, Steve Ferris and Pat Swift.