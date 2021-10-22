LSMGL has perfect day at Hillcrest CC

October is certainly unpredictable for weather, but for the first time in many years there was no rain, wind or cold temperatures for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s U-Pik Fun Day at Hillcrest Country Club on Oct. 4.

More than one senior golfer commented on the warm, sunny weather and great course conditions. In all, 128 golfers in three flights navigated the tight course using 60% of each golfer’s handicap from the gold tees.

An added bonus for the golfers were grilled burgers and drinks available at the turn as well as after the 12th hole. Pin prizes were awarded on holes No. 8 for closest tee shot to the pin and No. 9 for longest putt, with Tom McBride and Jerry Petersen winning those, respectively.

The final out-of-town event was at Eagle Hills in Papillion on Oct. 6.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 59-John Tritt, Randy Haas, Jerry Petersen and Rick Owens; second place, score 61-Greg Bauer, Tim Spoeneman, Jim Martin and Myron Thoreson; third place, score 62-Robert Hailey, Larry Morford and Bill Israelson.