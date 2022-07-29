LSMGL golfers compete in bifecta event at Holmes

While the day started overcast with light showers, there was little wind and perfect temps July 25 at the Holmes Park Senior Mixer.

The event had two flights comprising 74 golfers utilizing 80% of each player’s handicap. Holes 1-9 had a Best Ball format, so each golfer played his own ball to complete the hole with the two best net scores recorded. Holes 10-18 used a Shamble, so each foursome could take the best drive, then played their own ball and also took the two best net scores for each hole.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 3 for closest to the pin and on hole 18 for longest putt. Rick Riley and Darrell Kinnan won those, respectively. The next Fun Day will be a U-Pik on Aug. 10 at a favorite stop, Tara Hills in Papillion.

WINNERS

Red Flight-First place, score 114-Jerry Zurovski, Jim Walter, Mike Abbott and Bill Meek; second place, score 117-Dennis Witfoth, Jim Cunningham, Loy Forster and Rick Riley; third place, score 120-Robert Hailey, Mark Pankoke, Bill Rocke and Mike Greiger.

White Flight-First place, score 114-Denny Quick, Craig Beach, Bud Shipman and Jerry Robinette; second place, score 121-Detlef Gartzke, Pete Kalnins and Bob Hoelscher; third place, score 123-Larry Morford, Joe Sneller, Darrell Plumb and Bob Swan.