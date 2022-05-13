LSMGL Fun Days tee off at Ashland

While the first planned event at Mahoney golf course was canceled due to rain, the May 6 Mixer at Ashland was warm and sunny with a good breeze most of the day. The opening event is always a gamble when it comes to the weather, but the 85 golfers were chomping at the bit to finally get back onto a course.

The Shamble format utilized 100% of each golfer’s handicap and was broken down into two flights with 11 teams in each. After the best drive was chosen from each foursome, each golfer played his own ball to complete the hole.

The two best net scores were used on par 4’s and 5’s, and one score was used on the par 3’s. Pin prizes were awarded to Dan Bunde for the longest putt on hole 18, and to Pat Swift for closest with the tee shot on the par 3 No. 9 hole.

Division play for the league started May 4, and the next Fun Day will be at Woodland Hills Monday, May 16. Check the LSMGL website at www.lincolnseniorgolf.com for more information and updates.

Winners

Flight A-First place, score 96-Dennis Lewis, Mark Jeter, Steve Ferris and Pat Swift; Second place, score 97-James Holt, Dan Bunde, Bill Nelson and Jerry Edmunds; Third place, score 100-Mike Abbott, Randy Evans, Travis Wagner and Brian Kamler.

Flight B-First place, score 94-Denny Lacquement, Jerry Petersen, Jim Augustyn and Tim Spoeneman; second place, score 95-Larry Honeycutt, Robert LaMarre, Stephen Goodrich and Dave Pauling; third place, score 96-James Johnson, Jon Debus, Dennis Witfoth and Gary Westerhoff.

