The May 8 Mixer at Ashland Country Club was warm and sunny with very little wind, and as most Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League golfers noted, it had been many years since the opening event of the season saw this kind of excellent weather.

Besides the fabulous temps, the course was in great condition, and many of the 87 golfers were chomping at the bit to finally get back onto a course. The Shamble format utilized 80% of each golfer’s handicap and was broken down into two flights with 11 teams in each. After the best drive was chosen from each foursome, each golfer played his own ball to complete the hole.

The two best net scores were used on par fours and fives, and one score was used on the par threes. Two pin prizes were awarded; for the longest putt on hole 9, and closest with the second shot on No. 18. Jim Stepanich had the longest putt and Detlef Gartzke had the closest second shot.

The league’s division play started May 3, and the next Fun Day will be at Woodland Hills Monday, May 15. Check www.lincolnseniorgolf.com for more information and updates.

Winners

Flight A-First place, score 100-Veryl Jessen, Cedric Prange, Todd Karges and Detlef Gartzke; second place, score 100-Greg Bauer, Carl Bouges, Dave Lechner and Tom Jensen; third place, score 102-Gary McCown, Larry Morford, Rick Riley and Steve Yost.

Flight B-First place, score 102-Ron Christensen, Norm Kempf, Darrel Kinnan and Jerry Petersen (L-R in photo); second place, score 106-Dave Thomas, Craig Tische, Rick Stetina and Andy Anderson; third place, score 107-Tom Day, Steve Kahler, Mark Bieber and Pat Swift.