LSMGL finds perfect conditions at The Pines CC in Valley

Unlike previous years that dealt with rain and heavy winds, this year’s Sept. 27 tournament at The Pines Country Club at Valley, Nebraska, was greeted with sunny skies and warm conditions.

The course was in great condition, but the switch to a Shamble format didn’t change the teams that finished at the top. Even though a few members dropped out, numbers were up from the previous year with 110 golfers divided into three flights with nine four-man teams in flights A and B, and 10 teams in C.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 9 for the closest second shot and on hole 18 for the longest putt. Those were won by Larry Morford and Mike Abbott, respectively. The next Fun Day was Oct. 4 at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 104- Jerry Petersen , John Eshleman, John Tritt and Rick Owens; second place, score 105-Robert James, James Johnson, Pat Swift and Steve Ferris; third place, score 109- Jon Debus, Ron Riley, Neil Steiner and Rick Riley.

Flight B: First place, score 106- Ed Kosola, Kevin Barker, Jerry Heinauer and Mike Grieger; second place, score 111-Ron Cunningham, Ron Ruff, Dave Pauling and Stuart Spero; third place, score 111-Pat Kappes, Bill Rocke, Tom Meyer and Larry Brockman.

Flight C: First place, score 111-Bruce Liesveld, Bill Nelson, Randy Evans and Glen Schmieding; second place, score 116-Roger Coleman, Garry Morgan, Tom Hagewood and Ron Garner; third place, score 117-Jim Cunningham, Steve Goodrich, Ken Jirovsky and Jerry Vidlak.

