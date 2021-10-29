LSMGL enjoys great October day at Eagle Hills

Papillion has become a favorite stop for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s Fun Days with Tara Hills and Eagle Hills golf courses.

The U-Pik event Wednesday, Oct. 6, had a smaller field of 100 golfers that were placed in two flights with 13 four-man teams in each. The gold tees were used for both flights of the Variable Shamble that challenged a few groups’ math skills. Sixty percent of each golfer’s handicap was used, and three net scores were used on par 5’s, two on par 4’s and one on par 3’s.

Pin prizes were awarded on holes 9 and 17. Arnie Ehlers had the longest putt on No. 9, and Jerry Petersen had the closest second shot on No. 17. The last three Fun Days will be Mixer events at the Lincoln city courses.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 115-John Tritt, Jerry Petersen, Rick Owens and John Eshlemen; second place, score 119-Bill Allen, Loy Forster, Denny Quick and Craig Beach; third place, score 120-Robert Hailey, Bill Israelson, Larry Morford and Tom Dey.

Flight B-First place, score 121-Glen Schmieding, Bill Nelson, Bruce Liesveld and Randy Evans; second place, score 121-Tom McBride, Dennis Lewis, Ed Kosola and Mark Olson; third place, score 125-Dave Reifschneider, Jack Morris, Ken Jirovsky and Jay Sveen.

