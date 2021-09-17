LSMGL debuts play at Stone Creek course

It was a beautiful day as the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League had its first go on the 27-hole Stone Creek golf course layout in northwest Omaha in a Shamble event. The course had some interesting elevation changes and strategic water hazards, but the large greens provided ample opportunities for scoring. Conditions couldn’t have been much better, although areas in front of the greens were soft from recent rains. The clubhouse was spacious, very clean, and the staff responsive and helpful.

Pin prizes were awarded for hole 9 on the Greystone course for closest second shot, which was won by Jerry Petersen, and hole 9 on the Sandstone course for longest putt, won by Larry Peach. The next Fun Day event took place at the York Country Club Sept. 9.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 96- John Tritt, Jerry Petersen, John Eshleman and Rick Owens; second place, score 100-Al Hulbert, Mark Miller, Clark Wells and Jim Haug; third place-, score 104-Ed Kosola, Tom McBride, Pat Kappes and Kevin Barker.

Flight B-First place, score 109-Steve Kahler, Dave Neuhaus, John Glassburner and John Conradt; second place, score 109- Steve Cherep, Dave Dunning, Dean Muller and Bill Howard; third place, score 110-Mark Bieber, Jerry Edmunds, Harold Griffin and Bill Rondeau.

Flight C-First place, score 110-Greg Reisdorff, Allan Albers, Greg Chewakin and Bob McGrath; second place, score 113-Roger Coleman, Garry Morgan, Tom Hagewood and Paul Svoboda; third place, score 114-Randy Evans, Glen Schmieding, Bill Nelson and Bruce Liesveld.

