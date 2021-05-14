Low scores highlight LSMGL Fun Day at Tara Hills

Whether it was the change from September to May, placement of the gold tees or a golf course in great condition, the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s May 10 Senior Fun Day at Tara Hills at Papillion had record low scores.

The Shamble format used 60% of a player’s handicap. Once the team chose the best drive, everyone played their own ball to the cup. One score was recorded on par 3’s, and two on par 4’s and par 5’s.

The day started cool and sunny, and gradually warmed with little wind, which could have helped scores from both flights to be five strokes better than the previous year. Flag prizes were awarded on two holes, with Jim Cunningham winning the closest tee shot on No. 15 and James Johnson making the longest putt on No. 5.

The next Fun Day will be Monday, May 17 at Woodland Hills.

Winners:

Red flight-First place, score 106-Ed Kosola, Terry Blackman, Dan Reifschneider and Rick Cotton; second place, score 108-Greg Bauer, Stan Kuta, Brian Kamler and Glen Schmieding; third place, score 113- Doug Emery, Jim Martin, Craig Beach and Robert Dee.

White flight-First place, score 105-Gary McCown, Randy Abbott, Dave Dunnig and Carl Bouges; second place, score 108-Ron Mitchell, Jack Morris, James Johnson and Gordon Winters; third place, score 109-Steve Goodrich, Roger Coleman, Bill Rocke and Denny Quick.

