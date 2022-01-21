Looking for honbasho

In a land far away and a long time ago, I found a fascination that has been rekindled and sparked memories and smiles …

With a military spouse, I was exposed to a new land, a new culture and a whole host of experiences that I treasure. With anticipation, I found myself living on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan and discovered one amazing country and a whole big abundance of adventures that I still treasure today.

One adventure has been reinvigorated with my discovery of NHK TV and being able to watch sumo wrestling. Yes – sumo wrestling – which, by the way, literally means “to mutually rush at” – and, indeed, they do.

While in this new, uniquely different country, we were able to visit a dojo (classroom) of sumo wrestlers, watching stout and chunky bodies go through a series of preliminary matches to hone their skills. The group of amazed gaijins (foreigners) sat cross-legged on the floor and at short tables to taste what these sumo-wrestlers-in-training ate daily – humongous pots of chanko nabe (sumo stew) with enormous amounts of meats, abundant vegetables and rich broth with all the steamed rice we wanted. It took a very short time for us to fill up.