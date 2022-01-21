Looking for honbasho

In a land far away and a long time ago, I found a fascination that has been rekindled and sparked memories and smiles …
With a military spouse, I was exposed to a new land, a new culture and a whole host of experiences that I treasure. With anticipation, I found myself living on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan and discovered one amazing country and a whole big abundance of adventures that I still treasure today.
One adventure has been reinvigorated with my discovery of NHK TV and being able to watch sumo wrestling. Yes – sumo wrestling – which, by the way, literally means “to mutually rush at” – and, indeed, they do.
While in this new, uniquely different country, we were able to visit a dojo (classroom) of sumo wrestlers, watching stout and chunky bodies go through a series of preliminary matches to hone their skills. The group of amazed gaijins (foreigners) sat cross-legged on the floor and at short tables to taste what these sumo-wrestlers-in-training ate daily – humongous pots of chanko nabe (sumo stew) with enormous amounts of meats, abundant vegetables and rich broth with all the steamed rice we wanted. It took a very short time for us to fill up.
There is no weight limit in sumo, which means that small wrestlers take on much larger ones, making matches interesting and surprising. We were able to watch a few sumo matches which normally last only a short time and are full of slapping, pushing, pulling and fiercely forcing opponents outside the circle at the center of the huge arena. Whichever sumo wrestler was able to force his counterpart outside the circle (without falling) is declared the winner; the supreme winner of each season of matches is declared the Yokozuna (who, as of this writing, is Teronufuji – one of my favorites).
And now, on American television, I have discovered regular coverage of sumo wrestling, chock full of drama and words I still have a challenge in pronouncing (and which NHK helpfully not only correctly enunciates but explains). Each program ends with a special short educational blurb on sumo culture – the color of the mawashi (an abbreviated sash the sumo wrestlers wear), the origin of the unique sumo names they choose, an overview of how young men begin their sumo careers, an explanation of opening ceremonies and an occasional bit of how this sport got started and grew.
Sumo is fascinating, full of ancient traditions that captured my attention when I was able to watch it in a language I didn’t understand, and is even more enjoyable now that I’m able to learn more about it.
Thank you, NHK!
Bonnie Allmon Coffey felt enormously out of place next to the sumo wrestlers she met in Japan. She appreciated their hard work and passion for retaining a sport that has been around for over 2,000 years. Bonnie is happy to have found this reconnection to a land she grew to love – and misses – and “honbasho” means the six tournaments held each year.
©2022