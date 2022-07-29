Longtime ag educator Frederick receives NAYC's highest honor

Craig Frederick of Lincoln, a retired agricultural educator and FFA adviser, was recently selected by Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC) members to receive the Council’s highest honor, the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute’s (NAYI) Award of Merit. Frederick’s award was presented during NAYI’s annual State Dinner on July 13. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) oversees NAYC and NAYI.

“As a longtime ag educator and FFA adviser, Craig mentored, encouraged and inspired students to learn about agriculture and participate in local, state and national ag-related events and competitions,” said NAYC Adviser Christin Kamm. “We are grateful that Craig shared his dedication and passion for agriculture with his students so that they could become valued members of the ag community as well.”

Frederick has extensive knowledge in plant and animal science, horticultural and natural resources. He earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in agriculture education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He started his 34-year teaching career at Lewiston Consolidated Schools. Throughout his career, Frederick taught in Seward, Grand Island and Cairo, Nebraska. The Nebraska Agricultural Educators Association named Frederick Teacher/Mentor of the Year in 2020. He retired in 2021 after eight years as an ag educator at Seward Public Schools.

In addition to teaching, Frederick excelled in ag education on the state level as director of agriculture education and state FFA adviser for the Nebraska Department of Education for 6 years. Frederick also served five years as a program success specialist for the National FFA in Indianapolis, Indiana, and he has served on Nebraska’s FFA Foundation Board.

NAYI is a weeklong event for high school juniors and seniors interested in agriculture. NAYI includes motivational speakers, ag education, networking with peers and industry leaders, leadership experience and information on ag careers. In its 51st year this year, NAYI is the longest-running program of its kind in the nation.

“Craig has always encouraged students to participate in NAYI, making him a huge supporter of the program and of youth pursuing their passions in the agricultural field,” said Kamm. “His extensive knowledge and his passion for teaching others will impact Nebraska agriculture for years to come.”