Locals among Nebraskans over age 50 to be honored

The Bloc, a philanthropic nonprofit organization based in Lincoln, will honor 50 Nebraskans, including 10 from the Lincoln area, as recipients of its inaugural 50 Over 50 Awards at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Omaha.
The 50 Over 50 Awards recognize top achievers in five categories - nonprofit, innovation, business, community and healthcare - that are age 50 and older in the state.
Lincoln-area 50 Over 50 Award recipients are:
Doug Durham, CEO and cO-founder, Don't Panic Labs;
Meg Damme, program coordinator, Fresh Start Home;
Phyllis Ericson, retired CEO, Nebraska Community Blood Bank;
Darrin Good, president, Nebraska Wesleyan University;
Chris Hove, CEO, Nebraska Bank of Commerce;
Mick Mines, Nebraska lobbyist;
John McCollister, Nebraska senator;
Walter "Ted" Carter, president, University of Nebraska Systems.
Local Up-and-Coming Trailblazers Award recipients are:
Brian Hastings, president and CEO, University of Nebraska Foundation;
Alexander Dunn, managing partner and owner, Lazlo's Brewery and Grill.
In Nebraska, people age 50-plus contributed 39% or $50 billion of the state’s total gross domestic product (GDP). They generated $3.7 billion in state and local taxes, created over 42% of jobs, and generated over $33 billion in wages, salaries and business income. They spent over 250 hours caring for others and 113 hours volunteering on average per year estimated at $3.6 billion.
More than 1,100 candidates were nominated for the 50 Over 50 Awards. Tickets for the Sept. 25 awards ceremony are now on sale. Visit communitybloc.com for more details.