 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Locals among Nebraskans over age 50 to be honored
0 Comments

Locals among Nebraskans over age 50 to be honored

  • 0

The Bloc, a philanthropic nonprofit organization based in Lincoln, will honor 50 Nebraskans, including 10 from the Lincoln area, as recipients of its inaugural 50 Over 50 Awards at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Omaha.

The 50 Over 50 Awards recognize top achievers in five categories - nonprofit, innovation, business, community and healthcare - that are age 50 and older in the state.

Lincoln-area 50 Over 50 Award recipients are:

Doug Durham, CEO and cO-founder, Don't Panic Labs;

Meg Damme, program coordinator, Fresh Start Home;

Phyllis Ericson, retired CEO, Nebraska Community Blood Bank;

Darrin Good, president, Nebraska Wesleyan University;

Chris Hove, CEO, Nebraska Bank of Commerce;

Mick Mines, Nebraska lobbyist;

John McCollister, Nebraska senator;

Walter "Ted" Carter, president, University of Nebraska Systems.

Local Up-and-Coming Trailblazers Award recipients are:

Brian Hastings, president and CEO, University of Nebraska Foundation;

Alexander Dunn, managing partner and owner, Lazlo's Brewery and Grill.

In Nebraska, people age 50-plus contributed 39% or $50 billion of the state’s total gross domestic product (GDP). They generated $3.7 billion in state and local taxes, created over 42% of jobs, and generated over $33 billion in wages, salaries and business income. They spent over 250 hours caring for others and 113 hours volunteering on average per year estimated at $3.6 billion.

More than 1,100 candidates were nominated for the 50 Over 50 Awards. Tickets for the Sept. 25 awards ceremony are now on sale. Visit communitybloc.com for more details.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News