Local seniors rock National Senior Citizens Day

Willie Nelson look-alikes joined with other residents of The Lexington Assisted Living to celebrate the theme “Seniors Rock” on National Senior Citizens Day, Aug. 21.

From 10 to 11 a.m., residents waved to and cheered passersby at the northwest corner of 56th and Pioneers Boulevard. Drivers honked in celebration of the day that is set aside to express gratitude for the hard work, achievements and contributions of seniors.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed this holiday to raise awareness about issues that affect people age 60-plus and their quality of life.

“We get to express gratitude to our seniors every day,” said Julie Andresen, activities director at The Lexington. “This day is set aside for our country to recognize these amazing people with rich histories.”

Hy-Vee on Stacy Lane generously donated over 100 flowering plants so that every resident would be recognized and honored.

Andresen suggests other ways you can express gratitude for seniors are to reach out to your senior loved ones and friends; consider being a “buddy” to a senior in assisted living or a retirement home; or donate books, puzzles or your time to a retirement home.