Lincoln seniors invited to Omaha Playhouse event
Seniors are invited to attend the production of “A Christmas Carol” at the Omaha Community Playhouse at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Cost will be $55 for the event, which includes transportation to and from the playhouse in Omaha from Walmart, 3400 N. 85th St. in Lincoln. Buses will board at 5:15 p.m., leave at 5:30 p.m. and return immediately after the performance. Transportation is available to Walmart from individual residences within the Lincoln city limits for an additional $5.

This will be the Omaha Community Playhouse’s 38th year of producing “A Christmas Carol.”

Reservations are required by Wednesday, Nov. 10, by calling 402-441-7158. For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews.

