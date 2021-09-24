Lincoln pickleballers score big at Nebraska Senior Games

A dozen pickleball players from Lincoln scored big in August at the Nebraska Senior Games in Kearney and qualified for national competition.

Those who medaled in state competition qualified for the National Senior Games in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Due to the pandemic, the national competition has been postponed from November 2021 to May 2022.

National qualifiers from Lincoln are: Dave Wolfe, Phil Wolfe, Kevin Barker, Bill Roehrs, David Lux, Tim Wiggins, Cliff Lemen, Dan Kohl, Mary Wolfe, Kim Nelson, Darcy McBride and Gay Hubl.

A record number of pickleball players participated this year, including 16 from Lincoln and several from other states like Colorado, Nevada and New Hampshire.

Athletes could choose from 34 different sporting events. For more information, see nebraskaseniorgames.com.

