Lincoln Pickleball players medal at Senior Games

Pickleball Lincoln showed up in force at the Nebraska Senior Games Aug. 6-7 in Kearney.

A total of 21 seniors from Lincoln competed against other Nebraskans and from states as far as Nevada and West Virginia.

Medalists qualify for the National Senior Games in 2023 in Pennsylvania. Those ages 50 and older are eligible and compete in five-year age groups.

Lincoln Pickleball medalists in their respective age groups were:

Men’s Singles: Kevin Barker, first place (ages 65-69); Dan Kohl, second (ages 55-59).

Women’s Singles: Kim Nelson, first place (ages 55-59).

Men’s Doubles: Don Bryant/Dennis Florom, first place (ages 55-59); Mark Stephen/Lance White, second (ages 55-59); and Cliff Lemen/Tim Wiggins, third (ages 70-74).

Women’s Doubles: Lisa White/Hayley Malcom, first place (ages 50-54); Gay Hubl/Kim Nelson, second (ages 55-59); Jane Cech/Laurel Derry, first (ages 60-64); Darcy McBride/Cindy Jorgensen, second (ages 60-64); and Pat Walter/Mary Wolfe, first, (ages 70-74).

Mixed Doubles: Darcy McBride/Kevin Barker, first place (ages 65-69); Deby Beck/Tim Sell, second (ages 65-69); and Cindy Jorgensen/Dan Kohl, third (ages 55-59).