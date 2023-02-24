RESULTS FOR FEB. 13-17
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
1. Marilyn Hoskins and Kendal Early
2. Gary Raymond and Walter Case
3. Mary Pat Miller and Charles Hoster, Jr.
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek
• Donna Hinkley and Martha Mccollough
• Mark Jones and Mike Hans
Wednesday Evening Stratified Pro/Am Team Game
1. Mary Doyle and Linda Kruse
Mark Knell and Robert McLean
Friday morning Unit Tournament 0-1,000 Stratified Open Pairs:
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
2. Linda Kruse and Roswith Frerichs
• Barbara Hoffman and Wendy Horacek
• Tom Martin and Linda Pire
Schedule for Feb. 20-26
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday (Club Championship): 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
