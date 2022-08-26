 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR AUG. 14-19

Sunday evening Recognition Party and Stratified Open Pairs:

8 tables

North/South:

1. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

2. Kathy Carmichael and John Carmichael

3. Bill Woito and Gary Raymond

4/5 (tie) Barb Hoffman and Wendy Horacek

4/5 (tie) Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Harvey Hornig

East/West:

1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Jackie Curtis

2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

3. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs

2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

3. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

North/South:

1. Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman

2. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn

3. Carol Cook and Sharon England

East/West:

1. Mark Knell and Craig Horn

2. Mike Hans and Mark Jones

Wednesday evening ProAm Team:

4 tables

1. Bob McLean, Gary Raymond, Walt Case, and Mark Jones

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell

2/3 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2/3 (tie) Virgil Stetz and Tom Martin

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

5 tables

North/South:

1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

2. Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand

East/West:

1. Jackie Curtis and Barb Miriovsky

2. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell

Schedule for Aug. 29-Sep. 2:

Monday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

