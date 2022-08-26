LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR AUG. 14-19
Sunday evening Recognition Party and Stratified Open Pairs:
8 tables
North/South:
1. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz
2. Kathy Carmichael and John Carmichael
3. Bill Woito and Gary Raymond
4/5 (tie) Barb Hoffman and Wendy Horacek
4/5 (tie) Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Harvey Hornig
East/West:
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Jackie Curtis
2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
3. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs
2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
3. Al Reiners and Bill Woito
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
North/South:
1. Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman
2. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
3. Carol Cook and Sharon England
East/West:
1. Mark Knell and Craig Horn
2. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
Wednesday evening ProAm Team:
4 tables
1. Bob McLean, Gary Raymond, Walt Case, and Mark Jones
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell
2/3 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
2/3 (tie) Virgil Stetz and Tom Martin
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
5 tables
North/South:
1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
2. Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand
East/West:
1. Jackie Curtis and Barb Miriovsky
2. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell
Schedule for Aug. 29-Sep. 2:
Monday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711