LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR DEC. 4-7:
Sunday evening Christmas Party and Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
9 tables
North/South:
1. Carol Murray and Steve Hoff
2/3 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
2/3 (tie) Kris Scheer and Connie Barksdale
4. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
5. Jackie Curtis and Linda Kruse
East/West:
1. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz
2. Livie Harrison and Sherry Zehr
3. Barbara Campbell and Matt Campbell
4. Rose Frerichs and Craig Frerichs
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer
2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
3. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Claire Burns and Linda Swanson
2. Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman
3. Ellen Wynegar and Tom Martin
Wednesday evening Team Game:
3 tables
1. Walt Case, Gary Raymond, Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
Schedule for Dec. 19-23:
Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Club Championship ProAm Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
The club will be closed Dec. 26-30, reopening Monday, Jan. 2.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711