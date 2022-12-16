 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR DEC. 4-7:

Sunday evening Christmas Party and Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

9 tables

North/South:

1. Carol Murray and Steve Hoff

2/3 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2/3 (tie) Kris Scheer and Connie Barksdale

4. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

5. Jackie Curtis and Linda Kruse

East/West:

1. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

2. Livie Harrison and Sherry Zehr

3. Barbara Campbell and Matt Campbell

4. Rose Frerichs and Craig Frerichs

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer

2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

3. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Claire Burns and Linda Swanson

2. Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman

3. Ellen Wynegar and Tom Martin

Wednesday evening Team Game:

3 tables

1. Walt Case, Gary Raymond, Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz

Schedule for Dec. 19-23:

Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Club Championship ProAm Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

The club will be closed Dec. 26-30, reopening Monday, Jan. 2.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

