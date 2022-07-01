 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

RESULTS FOR JUNE 20-23

Monday morning The Longest Day Stratified Open Pairs:

6 tables

1. Bruce Burns and Livie Harrison

2. Linda Kruse and Rose Frerichs

3. Walt Case and Gary Raymond

4. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz

5. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

6. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

1. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen

2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess

4. Claire Burns and Linda Swanson

Wednesday evening ProAm Team Game:

People are also reading…

4 tables

1. Jeanne Stokebrand, Jackie Curtis, Juanita Washburn, and Virgil Stetz

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton

2. Barbara Campbell and Kris Scheer

Schedule for July 4-10:

Monday: Happy Independence Day! – Club closed.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Sunday: Independence Day Celebration: Potluck Dinner, 5 p.m.; Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News