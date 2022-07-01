LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR JUNE 20-23
Monday morning The Longest Day Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Livie Harrison
2. Linda Kruse and Rose Frerichs
3. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
4. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz
5. Al Reiners and Bill Woito
6. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen
2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess
4. Claire Burns and Linda Swanson
Wednesday evening ProAm Team Game:
People are also reading…
4 tables
1. Jeanne Stokebrand, Jackie Curtis, Juanita Washburn, and Virgil Stetz
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton
2. Barbara Campbell and Kris Scheer
Schedule for July 4-10:
Monday: Happy Independence Day! – Club closed.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Sunday: Independence Day Celebration: Potluck Dinner, 5 p.m.; Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711