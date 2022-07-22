LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR JULY 10-15
Sunday evening Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
2. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz
3. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins
4. Sherry Zehr and Kendall Early
5. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith
6. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
7. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman
Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
2/3 (tie) Virgil Stetz and Bob McInerny
People are also reading…
2/3 (tie) Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
4. Bill Woito and Al Reiners
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
3 tables
1. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison
2. Vera Porter and Ellen Wynegar
Wednesday evening North American Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
2. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt
3. Al Reiners and Bill Woito
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
2. Livie Harrison and Connie Barksdale
3. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
4. Linda Pirie and Buddy Bhadbhade
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
2. Rose Frerichs and Pat Vanderford
3/4 (tie) Steve Schroeder and Bob McLean
3/4 (tie) Ruth Slattery and Alan Slattery
5. Linda Kruse and Jackie Curtis
Schedule for July 25-29:
Monday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711