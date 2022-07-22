 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

RESULTS FOR JULY 10-15

Sunday evening Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

7 tables

1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

2. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

3. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins

4. Sherry Zehr and Kendall Early

5. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith

6. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

7. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman

Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

2/3 (tie) Virgil Stetz and Bob McInerny

People are also reading…

2/3 (tie) Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder

4. Bill Woito and Al Reiners

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

3 tables

1. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison

2. Vera Porter and Ellen Wynegar

Wednesday evening North American Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz

2. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt

3. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz

2. Livie Harrison and Connie Barksdale

3. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn

4. Linda Pirie and Buddy Bhadbhade

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

5 tables

1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

2. Rose Frerichs and Pat Vanderford

3/4 (tie) Steve Schroeder and Bob McLean

3/4 (tie) Ruth Slattery and Alan Slattery

5. Linda Kruse and Jackie Curtis

Schedule for July 25-29:

Monday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlison named SHIP administrator

Burlison named SHIP administrator

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has named Jonathan Burlison as the new administrator of the Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (“SHIP”).

Feel the heat

Feel the heat

Hot? Well, it is Nebraska. Residents have waited 20 minutes, even 20 hours, and the weather does not seem to change. What to do?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News