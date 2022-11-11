LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR OCT. 31-NOV. 4
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer
2. Bill Woito and Al Reiners
3. Sherry Zehr and Kendall Early
4. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
5. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
3. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison
4. Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand
5. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
Wednesday evening Grand National Team Game:
4 tables
1. Matt Campbell, Dan Augustyn, John Carmichael and Kathy Carmichael
2. Bill Smith, Jan Loftin, Mary Doyle and Barbara Campbell
3. Bob Reid, Bruce Burns, Walt Case and Bill Woito
Thursday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Livie Harrison and Bruce Burns
2. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
3. Tom Martin and Bill Smith
4. Mary Doyle and Barbara Campbell
5. Rose Frerichs and Linda Kruse
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
2. Sharon Hockemeier and Linda Kruse
3. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
4/5. (tie) Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen
4/5. (tie) Jackie Curtis and Steve Schroeder
Schedule for Nov. 14-20:
Monday: Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Upgraded Club Championship 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Upgraded Club Championship Stratified ProAm Team, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Upgraded Club Championship Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Sunday: Thanksgiving Dinner & Party for Mary Bartels, 5 p.m.; Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711