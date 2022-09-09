 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

RESULTS FOR AUG. 29-SEPT. 2

Monday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

2. Marilyn Hoskins and Kendall Early

3. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

4. Harold Hoppe and Judy Hoppe

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

1. Joann Wilson and Larry Wilson

2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek

3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess

4. Jackie Curtis and Tom Martin

5. Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman

People are also reading…

Wednesday evening Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz

2. Barbara Campbell and Matt Campbell

3. Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse

4. Joan Maguire and Steven Barber

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

2. Virgil Stetz and Juanita Washburn

3. Bob McInerny and Kendall Early

4. Livie Harrison and Bruce Burns

5. Steve Schroeder and Jackie Curtis

Friday morning Unit Tournament Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

5 tables

1. Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand

2. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell

3. Diane Crawford and Jackie Curtis

4. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

5. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison

Schedule for Sept. 11-16:

Sunday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m., with Soup and Salad Potluck Dinner at 5 p.m.

Monday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: STaC 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News