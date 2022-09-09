LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR AUG. 29-SEPT. 2
Monday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Al Reiners and Bill Woito
2. Marilyn Hoskins and Kendall Early
3. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz
4. Harold Hoppe and Judy Hoppe
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Joann Wilson and Larry Wilson
2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek
3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess
4. Jackie Curtis and Tom Martin
5. Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman
Wednesday evening Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
2. Barbara Campbell and Matt Campbell
3. Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
4. Joan Maguire and Steven Barber
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
2. Virgil Stetz and Juanita Washburn
3. Bob McInerny and Kendall Early
4. Livie Harrison and Bruce Burns
5. Steve Schroeder and Jackie Curtis
Friday morning Unit Tournament Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Sharon Lindgren and Jeanne Stokebrand
2. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell
3. Diane Crawford and Jackie Curtis
4. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
5. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison
Schedule for Sept. 11-16:
Sunday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m., with Soup and Salad Potluck Dinner at 5 p.m.
Monday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: STaC 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711