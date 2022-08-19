 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR AUG. 8-12

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer

2. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

3. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

4. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

5. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

Tuesday morning Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Tom Martin and Jackie Curtis

2. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

3. Mike Hans and Mark Jones

Wednesday evening Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Pat O’Brien and Gary Hamilton

2. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns

3. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt

Thursday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Lynn Stone and Tom Martin

2/3 (tie) Walt Case and Gary Raymond

2/3 (tie) Gary Hamilton and Bruce Burns

4. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

5 tables

1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren

2/3 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder

2/3 (tie) Linda Pirie and Claire Burns

4. Linda Kruse and Sharon Hockemeier

5. Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen

Schedule for Aug. 22-26:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Club Championship ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Unit Tournament Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

