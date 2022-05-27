 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR MAY 16-20:

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

6 tables

1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

2. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

3. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

4. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

5. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

6. Gary Hamilton and Pat O’Brian

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

3 tables

1/2 (tie) Mark Jones and Mike Hans

1/2 (tie) Mark Knell and Craig Horn

Wednesday evening ProAm Team Game:

7 tables

1. Jackie Curtis, Jeanne Stokebrand, Virgil Stetz, and Juanita Washburn

2. Jim Mallatt, Norm Newhouse, Bruce Burns, and Livie Harrison

3. Kris Scheer, Linda Kruse, Connie Barksdale, and Marilyn Hoskins

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

4 tables

1. Steve Schroeder and Wendy Horacek

2. Alex Currie and Lynn Stone

3. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren

4. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell

Schedule for May 30-June 3:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Unit Tournament Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: North American Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

