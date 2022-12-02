 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

RESULTS FOR NOV. 20-22:

Sunday evening Thanksgiving Party and Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

11 tables

North/South:

1. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs

2. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

3. Matt Campbell and Barbara Campbell

4. John Carmichael and Kathy Carmichael

5. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin

East/West:

1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2. Anne Beaurivage and Sharon Lindgren

3. Mary Doyle and Buddy Bhadbhade

4. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

People are also reading…

5. Wendy Horacek and Pat King

6. Steve Schroder and Mary Schroeder

7. Kris Scheer and Marilyn Hoskins

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

6 tables

1. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton

2. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

3. Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs

4. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Barb Miriovsky and Tom Martin

2/3 (tie) Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen

2/3 (tie) Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek

4. Mike Hans and Mark Jones

5. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison

Schedule for Dec. 4-9:

Sunday: Christmas Potluck, 5 p.m. – Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m.

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Club Championship Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News