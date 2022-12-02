LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR NOV. 20-22:
Sunday evening Thanksgiving Party and Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
11 tables
North/South:
1. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs
2. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz
3. Matt Campbell and Barbara Campbell
4. John Carmichael and Kathy Carmichael
5. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
East/West:
1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
2. Anne Beaurivage and Sharon Lindgren
3. Mary Doyle and Buddy Bhadbhade
4. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
5. Wendy Horacek and Pat King
6. Steve Schroder and Mary Schroeder
7. Kris Scheer and Marilyn Hoskins
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton
2. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
3. Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs
4. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Barb Miriovsky and Tom Martin
2/3 (tie) Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen
2/3 (tie) Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek
4. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
5. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison
Schedule for Dec. 4-9:
Sunday: Christmas Potluck, 5 p.m. – Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m.
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Club Championship Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711