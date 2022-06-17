 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

  • 0

RESULTS FOR JUNE 6-10

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

6 tables

1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

2. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

3. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins

4. Al Reiners and Bill Woito

5. Harold Hoppe and Judy Hoppe

Tuesday morning 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison

2. Don Dunn and Alex Dunn

3. Sue Griess and Jean Riley-Schultz

Thursday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Tom Martin and Bill Smith

2. Kris Scheer and Marilyn Hoskins

Friday morning Club Championship Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

5 tables

1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

2. Pat Vanderford and Barb Miriovsky

3. Mike Hans and Noah Weiss

4. Buddy Bhadbhade and Craig Horne

Schedule for June 20-25:

Monday: The Longest Day Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m. (to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association)

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: ProAm Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Saturday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

