LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR SEPT. 5-9

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

2. Rose Frerichs and Livie Harrison

3. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

4. Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek

2. Mark Knell and Craig Horn

3. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen

4. Sue Griess and Jean Riley-Schultz

Wednesday evening Team Game:

4 tables

1. Anne Beaurivage, Gary Raymond, Bruce Burns, and Virgil Stetz

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns

2. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn

3. Steve Schroeder and Jackie Curtis

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

6 tables

1. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman

2. Craig Horn and Mark Jones

3. Pat Vanderford and Rose Frerichs

4. Don Dunn and Linda Kruse

Schedule for Sept. 19-23:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: ProAm Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

