LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR SEPT. 5-9
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
2. Rose Frerichs and Livie Harrison
3. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
4. Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek
2. Mark Knell and Craig Horn
3. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen
4. Sue Griess and Jean Riley-Schultz
Wednesday evening Team Game:
4 tables
1. Anne Beaurivage, Gary Raymond, Bruce Burns, and Virgil Stetz
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns
2. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
3. Steve Schroeder and Jackie Curtis
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
6 tables
1. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman
2. Craig Horn and Mark Jones
3. Pat Vanderford and Rose Frerichs
4. Don Dunn and Linda Kruse
Schedule for Sept. 19-23:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: ProAm Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711