LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR NOV. 14-18
Monday morning Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Juanita Washburn
2. Al Reiners and Bill Woito
3. Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs
4. Mary Doyle and Buddy Bhadbhade
5/6 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
5/6 (tie) Sherry Zehr and Patty Scudder
Tuesday morning Upgraded Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Ellen Wynegar
3. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
4. Vera Porter and Barb Nowick
Wednesday evening Upgraded Club Championship ProAm Team Game:
5 tables
1. Jackie Curtis, Jeanne Stokebrand, Virgil Stetz, and Juanita Washburn
2. Joan Maguire, Stephan Barber, Matt Campbell, and Barbara Campbell
Thursday morning Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Patty Scudder and Mary Bartels
2. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
3. Marilyn Hoskins and Kris Scheer
4. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell
Friday morning Upgraded Club Championship Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Rose Frerichs and Pat Vanderford
2. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
3/4 (tie) Wendy Horacek and Bob McLean
3/4 (tie) Craig Frerichs and Tom Martin
5. Don Dunn and Jackie Curtis
Schedule for Nov. 28-Dec. 4:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Club Championship 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Sunday: Christmas Potluck, 5 p.m. – Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711