LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR AUG. 1-6
Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz
2. Gary Hamilton and Pat O’Brien
3. Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
4/5/6 (tie) Harold Hoppe and Judy Hoppe
4/5/6 (tie) Walt Case and Gary Raymond
4/5/6 (tie) Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
North/South:
1. Mark Jones and Mike Hans
2. Jeanne Tunnison and Jeanne Stokebrand
East/West:
1. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
2. Madhavi Bhadbhade and Debra Gearon
Wednesday evening Team Game:
6 tables
1. Livie Harrison, Juanita Washburn, Walt Case, and Gary Raymond
2. Virgil Stetz, Bruce Burns, Bob McInerny, and Gary Hamilton
Thursday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
2. Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse
3. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
6 tables
1. Tom Martin and Jackie Curtis
2. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison
3/4 (tie) Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder
3/4 (tie) Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
5. John Reigle and David Barber
6. Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen
Saturday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Bill Woito and Gary Raymond
2/3 (tie) Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
2/3 (tie) Matt Campbell and Virgil Stetz
4. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
Schedule for Aug. 14-19:
Sunday: Recognition Party – Potluck Dinner, 5 p.m.; Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m.
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: ProAm Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711