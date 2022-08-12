 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR AUG. 1-6

Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz

2. Gary Hamilton and Pat O’Brien

3. Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns

4/5/6 (tie) Harold Hoppe and Judy Hoppe

4/5/6 (tie) Walt Case and Gary Raymond

4/5/6 (tie) Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

North/South:

1. Mark Jones and Mike Hans

2. Jeanne Tunnison and Jeanne Stokebrand

East/West:

1. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

2. Madhavi Bhadbhade and Debra Gearon

Wednesday evening Team Game:

6 tables

1. Livie Harrison, Juanita Washburn, Walt Case, and Gary Raymond

2. Virgil Stetz, Bruce Burns, Bob McInerny, and Gary Hamilton

Thursday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

2. Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse

3. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

6 tables

1. Tom Martin and Jackie Curtis

2. Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison

3/4 (tie) Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder

3/4 (tie) Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

5. John Reigle and David Barber

6. Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen

Saturday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Bill Woito and Gary Raymond

2/3 (tie) Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

2/3 (tie) Matt Campbell and Virgil Stetz

4. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

Schedule for Aug. 14-19:

Sunday: Recognition Party – Potluck Dinner, 5 p.m.; Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m.

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: ProAm Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

