LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR JULY 5-8
Tuesday morning Upgraded Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
North/South:
1. Alan Slattery and Ruth Slattery
2. Tom Martin and Terry Centner
3. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone-Hornig
East/West:
1. Mark Knell and Craig Horn
2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek
3. Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman
Wednesday evening Upgraded Club Championship Team Game:
3 tables
1. Matt Campbell, Bob Reid, Joan Maguire,, and Stephan Barber
Thursday morning Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Kendall Early and Bob McInerny
2. Bruce Burns and Livie Harrison
3. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
4. Bill Smith and Tom Martin
5/6 (tie) Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr
5/6 (tie) Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse
Friday morning Upgraded Club Championship 0-1,000 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Jackie Curtis and Tom Martin
2. Alex Currie and Buddy Bhadbhade
3. Ruth Slattery and Alan Slattery
4. Craig Horn and Mark Jones
Schedule for July 18-23:
Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Club Championship ProAm Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Saturday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711