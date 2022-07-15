 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR JULY 5-8

Tuesday morning Upgraded Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

North/South:

1. Alan Slattery and Ruth Slattery

2. Tom Martin and Terry Centner

3. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone-Hornig

East/West:

1. Mark Knell and Craig Horn

2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek

3. Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman

Wednesday evening Upgraded Club Championship Team Game:

3 tables

1. Matt Campbell, Bob Reid, Joan Maguire,, and Stephan Barber

Thursday morning Upgraded Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Kendall Early and Bob McInerny

2. Bruce Burns and Livie Harrison

3. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn

4. Bill Smith and Tom Martin

5/6 (tie) Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr

5/6 (tie) Barbara Campbell and Linda Kruse

Friday morning Upgraded Club Championship 0-1,000 Pairs:

4 tables

1. Jackie Curtis and Tom Martin

2. Alex Currie and Buddy Bhadbhade

3. Ruth Slattery and Alan Slattery

4. Craig Horn and Mark Jones

Schedule for July 18-23:

Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Club Championship ProAm Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Saturday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

