LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR DEC. 12-16 Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
2. Sharon Hockemeier and Connie Barksdale
3/4 (tie) Gary Hamilton and Bruce Burns
3/4 (tie) Al Reiners and Bill Woito
5. Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
2. Don Dunn and Alan Slattery
3. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
Tuesday evening ProAm Handicap Pairs:
3 tables
1. Wendy Horacek and Virgil Stetz
2. Tom Martin and Bill Smith
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
2. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
3. Rose Frerichs and Sharon Hockemeier
4. Noah Weiss and Linda Kruse
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1/2 (tie) Alex Currie and Lynn Stone
1/2 (tie) Linda Kruse and Rose Frerichs
3. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn
4. Craig Frerichs and Tom Martin
The Club will be closed Dec. 26-30, reopening Monday, Jan. 2.
Schedule for Jan. 2-6:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Grand National Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711