LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR DEC. 12-16 Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

2. Sharon Hockemeier and Connie Barksdale

3/4 (tie) Gary Hamilton and Bruce Burns

3/4 (tie) Al Reiners and Bill Woito

5. Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

2. Don Dunn and Alan Slattery

3. Mike Hans and Mark Jones

Tuesday evening ProAm Handicap Pairs:

3 tables

1. Wendy Horacek and Virgil Stetz

2. Tom Martin and Bill Smith

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz

2. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

3. Rose Frerichs and Sharon Hockemeier

4. Noah Weiss and Linda Kruse

Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1/2 (tie) Alex Currie and Lynn Stone

1/2 (tie) Linda Kruse and Rose Frerichs

3. Alan Slattery and Don Dunn

4. Craig Frerichs and Tom Martin

The Club will be closed Dec. 26-30, reopening Monday, Jan. 2.

Schedule for Jan. 2-6:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Grand National Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

