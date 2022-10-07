 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR SEPT. 26-30:

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Sherry Zehr and Kendall Early

2. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie

3. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

4. Buddy Bhadbhade and Mary Doyle

5. Rose Frerichs and Livie Harrison

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

1/2 (tie) Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen

1/2 (tie) Barb Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison

3. Henry Schuman and Tom Martin

4. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

Tuesday evening Club Championship ProAm Handicap Pairs:

4 tables

Handicap:

1. Buddy Bhadbhade and Mary Doyle

2. Mark Jones and Bruce Burns

3. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell

Scratch:

1. Mark Jones and Bruce Burns

2. Buddy Bhadbhade and Mary Doyle

3. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns

2. Mary Doyle and Barbara Campbell

3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

4. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

5. Livie Harrison and Rose Frerichs

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

5 tables

1. Pat Vanderford and Rose Frerichs

2. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman

3. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren

4. Jackie Curtis and Linda Kruse

5. Mark Knell and Carol Johnstone-Hornig

Schedule for Oct. 10-14:

Monday: Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Appreciation 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Appreciation ProAm Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Appreciation Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

