LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR OCT. 3-7

Monday morning Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:

7 tables

1. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz

2. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer

3/4 (tie) Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn

3/4 (tie) Mary Doyle and Barbara Campbell

5. Hal Hoppe and Sherry Zehr

6/7 (tie) Bill Woito and Al Reiners

6/7 (tie) Rose Frerichs and Livie Harrison

Tuesday morning Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Sue Griess and Ellen Wynegar

2/3 (tie) Mike Hans and Mark Jones

2/3 (tie) Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman

Thursday morning Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Virgil Stetz and Walt Case

2. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs

3. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

4. Livie Harrison and Bruce Burns

Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

3 tables

1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren

2. Mark Knell and Pat Vanderford

3/4 (tie) Jackie Curtis and Terry Centner

3/4 (tie) Linda Pirie and Ellen Wynegar

Schedule for Oct. 17-23:

Monday: Royal STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Royal STaC 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Royal STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Royal STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Royal STaC Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Saturday: Royal STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday: Royal STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m., with Potluck Dinner at 5 p.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

