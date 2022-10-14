LINCOLN DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

RESULTS FOR OCT. 3-7
Monday morning Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Virgil Stetz
2. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer
3/4 (tie) Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
3/4 (tie) Mary Doyle and Barbara Campbell
5. Hal Hoppe and Sherry Zehr
6/7 (tie) Bill Woito and Al Reiners
6/7 (tie) Rose Frerichs and Livie Harrison
Tuesday morning Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Sue Griess and Ellen Wynegar
2/3 (tie) Mike Hans and Mark Jones
People are also reading…
2/3 (tie) Jeanne Tunnison and Barb Hoffman
Thursday morning Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Walt Case
2. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs
3. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
4. Livie Harrison and Bruce Burns
Friday morning Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
3 tables
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
2. Mark Knell and Pat Vanderford
3/4 (tie) Jackie Curtis and Terry Centner
3/4 (tie) Linda Pirie and Ellen Wynegar
Schedule for Oct. 17-23:
Monday: Royal STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Royal STaC 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Royal STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Royal STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Royal STaC Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Saturday: Royal STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday: Royal STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m., with Potluck Dinner at 5 p.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711