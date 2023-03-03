Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
1. Mary Pat Miller and Charles Hoster, Jr
2. Al Reiners and William Woito
3. Steven Schroeder and Alex Currie
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
1. Barbara Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison
2. Barb Nowick and Scott Franz
3. Craig Horn and Irene Thomassen
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
1. Mary Pat Miller and Charles Hoster, Jr.
2. Gary Raymond and Walter Case
3. Linda Kruse and Olivia Harrison
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Open Pairs:
1. Lynn Stone and Alexander Currie
2. Linda Kruse and Sharon Hockemeier
• Marilyn Hoskins and Kris Scheer
• Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgreen
Schedule for March 6-12
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs Game, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0-299 Open Pairs Game, 10 a.m. Lesson, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m.
Sunday: Appetizer and Dessert Potluck, 5 p.m. Stratified Open Pairs
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
