Tuesday morning Club Championship 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 Tables
North/South
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Terry Centner
2. Henry Schuman and Diane Crawford
3. Larry and Joann Wilson
East/West
1. Mark Knell and Craig Horn
2. Linda Swanson and Claire Burns
3. Mike Hans and Sue Griess
Wednesday evening NAP Stratified Open Pairs:
3 Tables
1. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt
2. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
3. William H. Woito and Al Reiners
Thursday morning NAP Stratified Open Pairs:
4 Tables
1. Juanita Washburn and Gary Hamilton
2. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns
3. Linda Kruse and Patricia Scudder
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
5 Tables
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
2. Alexander Currie and Lynn Stone
3. Tom Martin and Scott Franz
Schedule for Aug. 21-27
Monday: NAP Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., lessons at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pro-Am Stratified Handicap Pairs Game, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: NAP Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Club Championship, Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711