Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 Tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Robert Reid
2. Kris Scheer and Barbara Hipple
3. Mary Pat Miller and Charles Hoster Jr.
Tuesday morning 0-299 Stratified Pairs-Teaching Game:
5 Tables
North/South
1. Mark Knell and Craig Horn
2. Mark Jones and Mike Hans
3. Debra Gearon and Buddy Bhadbhade
East/West
1. Irene Thomassen and Sue Griess
2. Sharon Tenopir and Barb Miriovsky
3. Wendy Horacek and Robert McLean
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 Tables
1. Tie
• Gary Raymond and William H. Woito
• Keith Bartels and Kris Scheer
2. Mary Pat Miller and Charles Hoster Jr
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Open Pairs:
6 Tables
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
2. Pat Vanderford and Roswitha Frerichs
3. Wendy Horacek and Henry Schuman
Sunday Charity Game for Mary Bartels, Club Championship, Stratified Open Pairs:
8 Tables
North/South
1. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer
2. Craig and Roswitha Frerichs
3. Barbar Hipple and Marilyn Hoskins
East/West
1. Juanita Washburn and Virgil Stetz
2. Keith Bartels and Trish Wittmaack
3. Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
Schedule for Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Monday: NAP Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., lessons, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: NAP, Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711