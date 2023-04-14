Tuesday morning 0-299 Unit Tournament Teaching Game:
6 Table
1. Donald Dunn and Alan Slattery
2. Barbara Hoffman and Jeanne Tunnison
3. Sue Shamblin and Maureen Hergert
Wednesday evening Stratified Open Pairs Team Game
4 Tables
1. Linda Kruse and Sharon Lindgren
Diane Crawford and Roswitha Frerichs
2. Tie: Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz, Matthew Campbell and Robert Reid
Gary Hamilton and Pat O’Brien
Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
People are also reading…
3 Tables
1. Bruce Burns and Olivia Harrison
2. Mary Doyle and Buddy Bhadbhade
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
4 Tables
1. Alexander Currie and Lynn Stone
2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
3. Barb Nowick and Sharon Hockemeier
Schedule for April 17-23
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Club Championship. Pro-Am Handicap Pairs Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Club closed in support of the Spring Sectional Tournament at Omaha Bridge Studio.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711
- BY MARY SCHRODER for the Neighborhood Extra