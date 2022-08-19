Learn when more senior care is needed at Thursday presentation

Michaela Williams of Eastmont will present "Thrive not just Survive: How to Prepare for Care" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Discover the signs of when more senior care is needed, who can make up a person’s care team and how care can be paid for. Williams will also break down care options and explain the services they offer such as home care and living options. Knowing options can help people thrive as they age.