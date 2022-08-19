 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn when more senior care is needed at Thursday presentation

Michaela Williams of Eastmont will present "Thrive not just Survive: How to Prepare for Care" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Discover the signs of when more senior care is needed, who can make up a person’s care team and how care can be paid for. Williams will also break down care options and explain the services they offer such as home care and living options. Knowing options can help people thrive as they age.

Williams has over 25 years of experience in senior care. Before joining Eastmont as Community Relations manager, she owned a home care registry and produced 15 eldercare resource handbooks distributed throughout the Midwest.

The program is free and open to the public. Register at addie@firstplymouth.org.

